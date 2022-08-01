The View's Ana Navarro Has Had Enough Of Will Smith And Chris Rock's Drama

Months later, people are still talking about the shocking moment at the 2022 Oscars where Will Smith stormed on stage to slap Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Since all of the drama went down, people have had lots of opinions. Due to his actions, the Academy slapped Smith with a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars. But despite his absence, Smith could still earn a trophy for any award wins.

It took Smith a little time to gather his thoughts after initially apologizing for his actions, and in late July, he posted a 5-minutes-plus-long video, where he again expressed remorse for slapping Rock. The Oscar winner explained that he's been doing "a lot of thinking and personal work" over the past few months and shared his attempts to reconcile. "I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out," he said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith also told viewers that he wanted to apologize to Rock's mother and other family members. "I want to apologize to Chris' family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable," he added. The reviews on Smith's apology are mixed, but "The View's" Ana Navarro had no problem weighing in on the drama.