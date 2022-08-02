Brad Pitt Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Daughter Shiloh's Dance Career

Brad Pitt plays many roles in his life, and his career as a world-class movie star is one of them. The actor has appeared in countless hit movies like "Fight Club" and "Ocean's Eleven," and there's no doubt he is one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. But even though fans mostly know Pitt for starring in one hit film after the next, Pitt also plays another crucial role in his personal life: that of a father.

Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The famous family seems to keep things under wraps as much as possible, but fans will catch glimpses of the Jolie-Pitt bunch posing on the red carpet every once in a while, making for a photo-worthy moment. In 2021, an insider told E! News that Pitt is a great father who truly wants what's best for his brood. "He supports his kids and what makes them happy," the insider spilled. "They are old enough now where they can make decisions, and he doesn't stand in the way. He's encouraged them to be whoever they want to be." The same source revealed that the movie star "spends low-key time with his kids at home," and he likes to keep most moments with his kids out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been making a name for herself in the dancing world, and fans aren't the only ones impressed by her moves.