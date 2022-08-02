Andy Cohen Shades Another Former Housewife Amid Taylor Armstrong's RHOC News

Over the years, we have seen " Real Housewives" take over countless cities including Orange County, Beverly Hills, Salt Lake City, Miami, and New York City — just to name a few. The show has also traveled far: in 2022, "The Real Housewives of Dubai" launched on Bravo.

According to IMDb, the show first aired in 2010, and Taylor Armstrong was a series regular along with Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump. Impressively, Richards is the only one standing from the original cast. During Armstrong's time on the show, fans saw many challenging moments in her life, including her husband's death. Armstrong ultimately left the series in 2013, per IMDb. However, 2022 seemed like a good year for her to return to Bravo in a different capacity. People reported that Armstrong would join the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in a friend role.

Bravo also confirmed the news in an Instagram post. "We've had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens ... she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17 as a friend-of! Drop an (orange) to welcome her to the OC," the network wrote. Since the news broke, Andy Cohen can't help but razz another former "housewife."