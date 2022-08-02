Andy Cohen Shades Another Former Housewife Amid Taylor Armstrong's RHOC News
Over the years, we have seen " Real Housewives" take over countless cities including Orange County, Beverly Hills, Salt Lake City, Miami, and New York City — just to name a few. The show has also traveled far: in 2022, "The Real Housewives of Dubai" launched on Bravo.
According to IMDb, the show first aired in 2010, and Taylor Armstrong was a series regular along with Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump. Impressively, Richards is the only one standing from the original cast. During Armstrong's time on the show, fans saw many challenging moments in her life, including her husband's death. Armstrong ultimately left the series in 2013, per IMDb. However, 2022 seemed like a good year for her to return to Bravo in a different capacity. People reported that Armstrong would join the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in a friend role.
Bravo also confirmed the news in an Instagram post. "We've had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens ... she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17 as a friend-of! Drop an (orange) to welcome her to the OC," the network wrote. Since the news broke, Andy Cohen can't help but razz another former "housewife."
Andy Cohen shades Jill Zarin with a zinger
Comedian or Bravo boss? You be the judge! As fans know, Andy Cohen has never been shy about sharing his thoughts, including any of the many "Housewives" franchises. Shortly after news broke that "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, Taylor Armstrong would be hopping over from Beverly Hills to Orange County, Cohen just couldn't help himself from cracking a joke at the expense of another former housewife, Jill Zarin.
"This makes her the first Housewife to move from one city to another!" Cohen announced on "Watch What Happens Live" as he gave Armstrong the "Mazel of the Day" for her new gig. The television personality added, "In unrelated news. Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City!" Cohen later apologized to Zarin for the snark, saying that the joke was "too good to not say." Reality fans might remember that they've had issues before; Cohen even dubbed Zarin the "most difficult" of the cast at one point (via RealityBlurb).
Zarin has not been shy about wanting to return to "The Real Housewives of New York City" since she left the series. For now, fans can catch Zarin in her element on the second installment of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip," where she heads to Dorinda Medley's famed Bluestone manor with Armstrong.