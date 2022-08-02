Chris Cuomo's Return To TV Has Someone From His Past Seeing Red

It's been a year filled with hardships for former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. In 2021, CNN axed the longtime employee of the network after he mixed a little too much business with pleasure to protect his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, amid a slew of sexual assault allegations. In turn, Cuomo sued the network in March for $125 million over his termination, per The Hollywood Reporter.

While things seemed grim for quite some time, Cuomo announced some good news for his career during his podcast, "The Chris Cuomo Project," in July. "I am getting back on the horse of cable TV, but it's a very different horse, and it's a very different course. And one reason is that many of you know me from television, specifically cable television, and you've said you miss me there," the star told listeners of his new gig with NewsNation. Cuomo insisted that the show would be entirely different from his stint on CNN. "It's going to allow me to travel the country, travel the world, show you the reality. I'm not carrying water for anybody ... no party, no interest, other than your interest," he shared.

Some people may be happy with Cuomo's new gig, but one particular person is not.