Lenny Kravitz's Bond With Jason Momoa Is Unbreakable Amid Lisa Bonet Divorce
What do you get when you mix two men who used to be married to the same woman? Sometimes, the result is a great friendship. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz wed in 1987, but six years later, in 1993, the couple filed for divorce. During their marriage, Kravitz and Bonet welcomed daughter Zoë Kravitz — who has followed in her mother's footsteps in acting. According to Vanity Fair, Bonet eventually moved on and began dating Momoa in 2005. After several years together, the pair eventually wed in 2017. Momoa and Bonet shares two children — daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.
In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on his page in January, Momoa and Bonet announced their split, causing heartbreak for many fans. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the former couple wrote. "And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."
Not long after Momoa and Bonet announced their divorce, Kravitz shared a photo of himself and Momoa as he sent his friend some love. "Ride or die. Brothers for life," he wrote in the caption. Momoa took to the comments section to give an equally sweet reply. "Love u bro," he said. "Ohana fo life." And if that wasn't enough to melt your heart, Kravitz shared a heartfelt post to honor the "Aquaman" actor on his birthday.
Lenny Kravitz sends Jason Momoa love on his birthday
Things may not have worked out between Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz or between Bonet and Jason Momoa, but that doesn't stop her two exes from bonding. The pair seems to have a pretty good friendship and they post about one another on social media from time to time, which really captures the attention of fans. On August 2, Kravitz confirmed the duo's bromance is still going strong by sharing a photo of himself and Momoa riding motorcycles together.
The rocker accompanied the post with an equally cool caption as he wished his pal the best on his special day. "Happy Birthday, Jason. Love and respect always," Kravitz shared. It comes as no surprise that his 4.1 million followers totally dug the post, and they made sure to flock to the comments section to express their admiration. "Love the way you love and respect one another @lennykravitz and @prideofgypsies! Happy Birthday Jason! God bless!" one person wrote. "Always love——— the love of family and friends———- that's the journey of life," another chimed in.
In 2020, Kravitz spoke with Men's Health about his bond with Momoa. "People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," he told the outlet. "But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'" Ugh, our hearts.