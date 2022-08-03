Lenny Kravitz's Bond With Jason Momoa Is Unbreakable Amid Lisa Bonet Divorce

What do you get when you mix two men who used to be married to the same woman? Sometimes, the result is a great friendship. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz wed in 1987, but six years later, in 1993, the couple filed for divorce. During their marriage, Kravitz and Bonet welcomed daughter Zoë Kravitz — who has followed in her mother's footsteps in acting. According to Vanity Fair, Bonet eventually moved on and began dating Momoa in 2005. After several years together, the pair eventually wed in 2017. Momoa and Bonet shares two children — daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on his page in January, Momoa and Bonet announced their split, causing heartbreak for many fans. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the former couple wrote. "And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

Not long after Momoa and Bonet announced their divorce, Kravitz shared a photo of himself and Momoa as he sent his friend some love. "Ride or die. Brothers for life," he wrote in the caption. Momoa took to the comments section to give an equally sweet reply. "Love u bro," he said. "Ohana fo life." And if that wasn't enough to melt your heart, Kravitz shared a heartfelt post to honor the "Aquaman" actor on his birthday.