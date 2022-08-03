Ioan Gruffudd Ups The Ante Of Fierce Legal Battle With Estranged Wife Alice Evans

Despite his mid-2000s turn as Dr. Reed Richards, Ioan Gruffudd's divorce from Alice Evans isn't going very fantastic by any stretch of the imagination. The former couple previously evaded headlines since meeting on the set of the 2000 Disney film "102 Dalmatians," but have since undergone one of the messiest Hollywood breakups in recent memory. It all started in January 2021, when Evans tweeted (per Daily Mail), "Sad news. My beloved husband, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.'"

Since then, Gruffudd has gone public with his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, with Evans regularly live-tweeting their split. Gruffudd and Evans, who share two young daughters, have also faced off in a custody battle. Several of their text exchanges are public, with Gruffudd submitting some to court and Evans posting screenshots of others on social media.

Many commenters aren't choosing sides, although Evans' online activity received blowback even from her supporters. After sharing a court document from Gruffudd on Instagram in July 2022, people were quick to offer their advice: "You have to delete this asap and stop talking about stuff online. It can and will be used against you!" After the case's latest development, it seems their warnings were right on the money.