How Olivia Newton-John Really Felt About Dying

August 8 brought devastating news when the death of beloved singer and actor Olivia Newton-John was confirmed by her husband, John Easterling. Easterling announced in a post shared to Newton-John's Instagram account that his wife had died that morning at home with her close family and friends around her, while asking for privacy at what he described as being a "very difficult time." Newton-John died after being diagnosed with breast cancer three times over the course of 30 years, with Easterling telling fans, "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer" as he asked for donations to her charitable foundation in her honor.

Tributes have continued to pour in across social media since, with one of Newton-John's most notable co-stars, John Travolta, sharing one of the most emotional. Travolta, who, of course, starred alongside the actor in "Grease," addressed his Instagram post to "My dearest Olivia," writing in part, "you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again." Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, also paid tribute via Instagram with a collection of old and new photos of them together, which she posted sans caption.

But while the world mourns, we can take solace in knowing exactly what Newton-John really thought about the end of her life.