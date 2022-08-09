The Promise Olivia Newton-John Made To Save Her Daughter's Life Is Even More Heartbreaking Now

The tragic death of Olivia Newton-John has rocked Hollywood. The actor waged a 30-year battle against metastatic breast cancer, telling People in February 2021 that she was "feeling great." However, she lost that battle on August 8. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news on Facebook, telling fans, "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

Tributes began to pour in instantly, including a message from Newton-John's "Grease" co-star, John Travolta that will make you seriously emotional. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram. However, one of the most touching tributes came from Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, with whom she had a beautiful relationship. Lattanzi, whose dad is actor Matt Lattanzi, didn't use any words. Instead, she shared a series of beautiful photos on Instagram which showcased how truly close she was to her mother.

Their special bond was actually put on full display just two days before the 73-year-old's death, when Lattanzi posted a photo of them together and gushed, "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend." Indeed, their union was unshakeable, and Lattanzi was right by her mother's side throughout her battle with cancer. As Newton-John told People, Lattanzi gave her strength. "She is my reason to be," she said. Now, a newly resurfaced interview shows that their connection was something special before Lattanzi was even born.