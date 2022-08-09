Beyoncé Proves She's Still Completely In Control Of Her Image

Beyoncé is one of the most famous singers in the industry. There's a reason why she has the name "Queen Bey." It's clear that Beyoncé wants to control the public's image of her, and there have been a few instances when she had her publicist intervene with media outlets to ensure that Beyonce approved the final shots. In 2013, the year that Beyoncé performed at the Super Bowl, BuzzFeed reported that the singer's publicist sent the outlet a request to take down some unflattering photos of the star they published on their website. Instead of obliging to the publicist's request, BuzzFeed highlighted the images that she asked to take down.

A similar instance occurred in 2018. According to Page Six, Beyoncé's publicist emailed various media outlets after Bey performed at the famed Coachella music festival, asking them only to publish "approved" shots of the star. What didn't Beyoncé want to be published? Any photos that fans took of the singer on stage did not earn both her and her publicist's stamp of approval.

According to People, Beyoncé released her new album, "Renaissance," on July 29, and the album has already come with a little bit of controversy. The New York Times reported that the singer changed some of the lyrics in her song "Heated" that included "ableist language." The drama followed her to a "Renaissance" party where Beyoncé made sure she could enjoy herself without worrying about the cameras.