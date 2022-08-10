John Easterling's Tribute To Wife Olivia Newton-John Is Absolutely Heart-Wrenching

The world has been mourning the death of Olivia Newton-John since August 8, when her family announced the devastating news on social media. While the official cause of her death has yet to be confirmed, Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, praised the "Grease" star's strength and activism through the 30 years she lived with breast cancer. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund," Easterling wrote on Facebook.

Newton-John and Easterling founded the organization together, combining her experience and his knowledge as an herbalist conducting research in the Amazon since 1976, according to LabAroma. It was through that shared passion for finding alternative healing methods that Newton-John and Easterling found each other. While they'd briefly met around the time of Newton-John's cancer diagnosis, they reconnected around 2007 during a trip to the South American rainforest, People reported. "I wasn't expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!" she said.

Newton-John and Easterling returned to the Amazon to make their relationship official on June 21, 2008, tying the knot in the mountains following Incan traditions, according to People. "Seems like yesterday I married the man of my dreams in Peru on the winter solstice," she wrote on Instagram to mark their 12th anniversary in 2020. After a series of complicated relationships, Newton-John had found her one later in life. "You're never too old to find love," she told People. Easterling's tribute to her illustrates how deep their bond was.