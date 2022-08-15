Why Anne Heche Was Taken Off Life Support After Her Death Announcement

Anne Heche was involved in a fatal car crash on August 5 after the Mini Cooper she was driving smashed into a house in Mar Vista, Los Angeles. TMZ obtained footage of the incident, which showed Heche allegedly "driving like a maniac" as she sped down a residential road. She first crashed into an apartment block garage, reversed, and then drove into the house. The collision caused the building and car to burst into flames, leaving Heche with severe burns and head injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital, but as new reports about Heche's condition came to light, it became apparent that there was nothing medics could do to save her. A spokesperson told Deadline she was in a coma after suffering a "significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention." The Guardian reported the "Donnie Brasco" star was officially declared dead on August 12. Heche was only 53 and left behind two sons, Homer Lafoon and Atlas Tupper.

"After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Homer said in a heartbreaking statement (via People). "Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom." Following the announcement of Heche's tragic death, she remained in the hospital, hooked up to a ventilator for several days. Why Anne Heche was eventually taken off life support on August 14 is both moving and bittersweet.