Kobe Bryant Crash Trial Boils Over With Bizarre Courtroom Outburst

Vanessa Bryant's invasion of privacy trial against Los Angeles County public officials began on August 10. The suit alleges members of the sheriff and fire departments took unauthorized photos of the disturbing crash scene and maliciously shared it with others, adding on to Vanessa's grief of losing her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

Vanessa's lawyer, Luis Liu, declared in opening statements that "[county employees] took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs," per BuzzFeed News. On August 12, expert and retired LAPD lieutenant Adam Bercovici gave more insight on this alleged disturbing problem. According to our on-site Nicki Swift courtroom reporter, Bercovici described how it's not uncommon for "death books" and "ghoul books" containing graphic photos from police scenes to be shared in officer locker rooms. Bercovici added an upsetting claim about officers' preferences, saying, "The more graphic, the better." In conjunction with Kobe's death, the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson was also cited as an example of image exploitation among law enforcement.

Understandably, Vanessa has been notably emotional throughout the trial, even breaking down after a witness recalled an insensitive joke about her husband's remains, as Nicki Swift's reported observed. Additionally, when bartender Victor Gutierrez, was asked whether he'd seen Gianna's body in the photos, Vanessa couldn't bear to stay for his answer, per CNN. As if things weren't tense enough, on day four of the trial, a witness had a bizarre meltdown during questioning about Kobe and Gianna's remains.