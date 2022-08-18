Teresa Giudice Has Predictably Shady Response To Melissa And Joe Gorga's Wedding Absence

Teresa Giudice has finally addressed Joe and Melissa Gorga's absence at her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. And, as would be expected, her take is as shady as can be.

News of the Gorgas' decision to ditch the wedding first broke on August 5, aka the day before. Insiders told Page Six the decision came after "a very tense 'Housewives' finale filmed earlier [that] week." Initially, neither the Gorgas nor the soon-to-be-wed couple had a comment. However, unsurprisingly, that was short-lived. Two days post-wedding, the Gorgas broke their silence on the "Melissa Gorga on Display" podcast. There, they confirmed that Page Six and other publications were on the right track, though Melissa was quick to point out that, "No one yet has the full entire story." The Gorgas also commented on the social media rumor that Giudice and Ruelas had sent them a bill for pulling out of the wedding so late. "That is not true," Melissa laughed. The next day, Ruelas confirmed that update. In response to an Instagram post regarding the rumor, he wrote, "We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed."

Despite both Gorgas and Ruelas speaking out, one person who's opted to stay mum on the matter thus far has been the bride herself. Instead of speaking out, it seems Giudice has been dedicated to basking in her oft-quoted "love bubble," now with a newlywed twist. Well, until now, that is.