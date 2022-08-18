Kanye West Isn't Backing Down After Yeezy Gap Collection Backlash

Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to stirring up controversy. Whether he's rapping about his ex-wife's boyfriend and burying him in a music video – we're looking at you, Pete Davidson – or making a statement with his fashion, he's always unapologetically himself. There's no doubt that Ye has been vocal in his split from Kim Kardashian, and there are plenty of other topics he doesn't shy away from.

The rapper has built an empire thanks to his music and Yeezy label, and a recent collaboration with Gap has excited some fans. In contrast, others have questioned the rapper's decision to present the clothing in what looks like garbage bags. Photos show Ye's Gap collab in big black bags, and many people have taken to social media to weigh in with their thoughts. "Instead of buying Yeezy's, 'homeless inspired' clothing for $200... How about donatin' the money to the people this man is mocking and makin' bank on?" one person tweeted. "Kanye West's Yeezy GAP clothes are being displayed in trash bags. Who says there's no truth in marketing?" another social media user quipped. Another Twitter user pointed out that customers have to "dumpster dive to find their size."

Once Ye caught wind of all of the negative press about his collection, he made sure to stand up for his brand, the decision to market in "garbage bags," and why things aren't as they seem.