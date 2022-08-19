Vanessa Bryant's Harrowing Testimony Reveals Gut-Punch Privacy Violation Of Gigi's Remains

Over the last week, Vanessa Bryant's invasion of privacy trial against Los Angeles County has been in full effect. Since the first hearing, which was held on August 10, various witnesses have delivered shocking testimonies regarding the sheriff and fire department's handling of photos from Kobe Bryant's tragic helicopter crash. On August 19, Vanessa took the stand and gave a heartbreaking testimony about the emotional damage she endured over the last two years, revealing she has panic attacks that make her feel as if she's "asphyxiating."

According to a Nicki Swift courtroom reporter, Vanessa's lawyer Luis Liu has worked hard to build a case the aforementioned photos were not taken for business purposes. Additionally, a forensic expert testified how the sheriff's department added insult to injury when it asked its deputies to delete the images from their phones — which he argued made tracking of the pictures impossible. Speaking on the subject, Vanessa revealed the sheriff's department didn't notify her about the January 29, 2020 complaint regarding graphic photos being shown at a bar — she ended up learning about it from a Los Angeles Times article on February 27, 2020. She went on to say she "lives in fear every day" over potential leaks. "I can't protect my husband and daughter," she explained through tears.

However, the most devastating moments of Vanessa's testimony revolved around the photos of her daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.