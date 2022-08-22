Casey Affleck Warmly Welcomes Jennifer Lopez To The Family After Skipping Wedding

A-list celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are undoubtably among Hollywood's biggest super-couples and one of the most intriguing love stories of the 21st century. Widely known as "Bennifer," the two entertainers had a highly publicized, 18-month romantic liaison from 2002 to 2004, which culminated in an engagement, followed by a breakup. However, they continued to speak highly of each other, and many fans even speculated (and hoped) that the two might eventually get back together in the end, despite each of them marrying and having children with other partners in the meantime.

Nonetheless, fans' dreams were at long last fulfilled when the two were spotted in public together in April 2021, shortly after Lopez's split from baseball great Alex Rodriguez. Several months later, photos circulated of the couple kissing, confirming they were back on. In April, Lopez revealed they were engaged, and they officially got married in Las Vegas in July — more than 20 years after their initial romance. This was followed by a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia the weekend of August 20.

However, there was one notable absence from their wedding: Casey Affleck, Ben's brother and only sibling. This understandably threw fuel at the rumors that he did not approve of his brother's new relationship. However, it seems as though Casey has reversed course, and, after much silence, has now warmly welcomed his new sister-in-law into the family.