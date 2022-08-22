Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Reportedly Have Sad Relationship News

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade might not be known as America's biggest super-couple, but they have certainly made headlines in recent months for their relationship, which they all but confirmed in May.

While Elordi is known for his acting chops, most notably starring as the villainous Nate Jacobs in HBO's "Euphoria," Jade — born Olivia Jade Giannulli — was best known as a YouTube and Instagram influencer, a career she began in high school and for which she ended up amassing more than a million followers. However, her online influence was overshadowed in 2019 by the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, in which it was revealed that her parents, actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli (as well as dozens of others) had bribed their daughter's way into the University of Southern California, for which they were sentenced to prison for several months.

Although it seems like just yesterday that Elordi and Jade officially announced their relationship, the two celebrities now have some sad news to share after just several months of being together.