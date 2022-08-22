Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Reportedly Have Sad Relationship News
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade might not be known as America's biggest super-couple, but they have certainly made headlines in recent months for their relationship, which they all but confirmed in May.
While Elordi is known for his acting chops, most notably starring as the villainous Nate Jacobs in HBO's "Euphoria," Jade — born Olivia Jade Giannulli — was best known as a YouTube and Instagram influencer, a career she began in high school and for which she ended up amassing more than a million followers. However, her online influence was overshadowed in 2019 by the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, in which it was revealed that her parents, actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli (as well as dozens of others) had bribed their daughter's way into the University of Southern California, for which they were sentenced to prison for several months.
Although it seems like just yesterday that Elordi and Jade officially announced their relationship, the two celebrities now have some sad news to share after just several months of being together.
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade announce their breakup
On August 20, Life & Style reported that Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have broken up after only several months together.
According to a source close to the former couple, per Us Weekly, Elordi and Jade "enjoyed spending time together," but Elordi is "not looking for a serious relationship at the moment," as he's quite dedicated to his career. Jade, who's no longer enrolled as a student at the University of Southern California, is now "single and having fun," according to the source.
Another source close to the couple told Life & Style that Jade is "having fun being single," and that the two were "never [even] official." Instead, the source described the two as having "gotten close earlier this summer and [enjoying] spending time together." Life & Style's source reiterated the point that Elordi is "really focused on his career," as he's in "full force work mode." Although Season 3 of "Euphoria" has officially completed filming, Elordi is currently working on the upcoming Amazon thriller, "Saltburn," written and directed by "The Crown" star Emerald Fennell. Fennell is also widely known for her acclaimed 2020 film "Promising Young Woman," which she wrote and directed, and won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Filming for "Saltburn" began in July, per Collider.