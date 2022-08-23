We Might Know The Identity Of Newest Real Housewives Of New York Star

The last season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. There's no doubt that Season 13 was plagued with sub-par ratings, and the reunion fiasco made one headline after another. And ultimately? The ladies of the Big Apple never came together to shoot the ever-popular reunion special with Bravo boss Andy Cohen. As fans know, those reunions constantly stir up plenty of drama, so it was a drag.

In an interview with Variety, Cohen revealed some significant changes that would be coming to the popular franchise, telling the outlet his plans of "rebooting and recasting" the show and also creating a spin-off show with former stars. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY,'" Cohen told the outlet at the time. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans." The television personality added that since New York City is such a melting pot of different people, he felt it was best to start one portion of the show with entirely new faces. "We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country," he explained. "We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions."

Now, it seems as though Bravo has found the first female to star in the newly revamped series.