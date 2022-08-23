We Might Know The Identity Of Newest Real Housewives Of New York Star
The last season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. There's no doubt that Season 13 was plagued with sub-par ratings, and the reunion fiasco made one headline after another. And ultimately? The ladies of the Big Apple never came together to shoot the ever-popular reunion special with Bravo boss Andy Cohen. As fans know, those reunions constantly stir up plenty of drama, so it was a drag.
In an interview with Variety, Cohen revealed some significant changes that would be coming to the popular franchise, telling the outlet his plans of "rebooting and recasting" the show and also creating a spin-off show with former stars. "You know that we're at a crossroads for 'RHONY,'" Cohen told the outlet at the time. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans." The television personality added that since New York City is such a melting pot of different people, he felt it was best to start one portion of the show with entirely new faces. "We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country," he explained. "We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions."
Now, it seems as though Bravo has found the first female to star in the newly revamped series.
Meet Lizzy Savetsky
A new face is ready to take "The Real Housewives of New York City" by storm. Page Six reports that Lizzy Savetsky is the first lady to join the new Big Apple cast. The mother of three is a fashion influencer, and she's already pretty popular on social media. As of this writing, Lizzy has amassed a following of 203,000 on Instagram alone, and it's safe to say that once she officially joins the cast, she will get plenty more. The outlet reports that so far, she is the only confirmed member.
The influencer, who is originally from Texas, frequently posts photos of herself rocking the latest fashion trends and posing in front of New York City's stunning skyline. Lizzy is married to plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky, and he also boasts a pretty impressive Instagram following of nearly 20,000. Lizzy appears to have just returned to New York City, which she pointed out in her August 22 Instagram post. "I can't think of a better way to bring in this next chapter in NYC than by speaking to such a beautiful, fresh group of Jewish young women at tonight's @yeshiva_university orientation event!" she wrote.
According to Dr. Magazine, Lizzy and her husband met in New York City during college and moved back to Dallas during Ira's fellowship in 2022. So, it's unclear how the filming will work and if Ira will be involved, but we look forward to finding out more!