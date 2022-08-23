Most People Agree This Celeb Is The Most Open And Honest With Their Fans
When it comes to many celebrities in the entertainment world, many use social media as a way to show off their highlights reel. Although some celebs like the Kardashians might be going a little too far in their quest for perfection, even prompting them to come clean about the photoshop accusations made against them.
Not only that, but Khloé Kardashian got called out for wanting to supposedly show off a picture-perfect family day at Disney when she photoshopped her daughter True into a photo with her cousin, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West. She tweeted in April, "Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways..... let's focus on something else."
And while Khloé might have came clean about that one bizarre photoshop fail, there are other celebrities out there who have been even more open and honest with their fans. In fact, a poll by Nicki Swift suggests there are several celebs who come clean more often than others, and no, not even one Kardashian made the list. So, out of the following famous people — Britney Spears, Amy Schumer, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, or Miley Cyrus — who came out on top?
Selena Gomez is one celeb that likes to keep things real
According to a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift with nearly 600 participants, over 26% of readers believe that Selena Gomez is the one celeb that is the most open and honest about her life with her fans. She was followed by Amy Schumer with 20% (123 readers) at second place. Schumer has been open about things ranging from family life to plastic surgery procedures.
Interestingly enough, Britney Spears, who has been very active on Instagram and vocal about her own family issues lately, came in third, also with 20% (121 readers) of the vote. Chrissy Teigen, who often loves to talk about her personal life, thoughts, and ideas on Twitter was fourth with 17%, while Miley Cyrus came in last with 14% of people polled believing that she is very open and honest with her fans.
Then again, seeing Gomez at the top of Nicki Swift's poll shouldn't really come as a surprise, as she has often opened up about her mental health struggles with the world. "When I was younger, it was a challenge to share my struggles with anxiety and depression with the world, but once I did, I felt a huge sense of relief," she told Vogue Singapore in 2021. "I always thought I had to be perfect, but revealing my struggles and vulnerabilities ended up helping far more people than trying to present a perfect image." In other words, Gomez is imperfectly perfect and that's why her fans appreciate her so much.