Most People Agree This Celeb Is The Most Open And Honest With Their Fans

When it comes to many celebrities in the entertainment world, many use social media as a way to show off their highlights reel. Although some celebs like the Kardashians might be going a little too far in their quest for perfection, even prompting them to come clean about the photoshop accusations made against them.

Not only that, but Khloé Kardashian got called out for wanting to supposedly show off a picture-perfect family day at Disney when she photoshopped her daughter True into a photo with her cousin, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West. She tweeted in April, "Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways..... let's focus on something else."

And while Khloé might have came clean about that one bizarre photoshop fail, there are other celebrities out there who have been even more open and honest with their fans. In fact, a poll by Nicki Swift suggests there are several celebs who come clean more often than others, and no, not even one Kardashian made the list. So, out of the following famous people — Britney Spears, Amy Schumer, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, or Miley Cyrus — who came out on top?