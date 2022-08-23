Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Quote About Grief
Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 after living with breast cancer for three decades, her family announced on her Instagram. The "Grease" star and musician left behind a legacy that includes not only a fruitful career for which she'll always be remembers, but also years of activism in search of new ways to treat and support cancer patients. She also left behind a loving husband, John Easterling, to whom Newton-John dedicated her last Instagram post, and her only child, Chloe Lattanzi.
Newton-John welcomed Chloe in 1986, a year after marrying Matt Lattanzi, her co-star in the 1980 musical fantasy "Xanadu," People reported. Newton-John and Matt divorced in 1995, but they remained close for Chloe's sake. "We made a pact that she was the most important thing in our lives and that we would never fight over her," Newton-John told the Daily Mail. Her dedication to her daughter paid off, as Newton-John and Chloe shared a tight bond that never wavered.
In 2021, mother and daughter even partnered up to record a song together, "Window In the Wall," The Hollywood Reported noted. Newton-John and Chloe were also business partners, running a cannabis farm in Oregon in their quest to research plant medicine. "We even sing to our plants," Chloe told THR. Now, Chloe is giving insight into what the grieving process has been like for her. And you should get your Kleenexes ready.
Chloe Lattanzi believes grief is surplus of love
The past few weeks, Chloe Lattanzi has given a lot of thought to the meaning of grief and arrived at the conclusion that is essentially means a surplus of love. "It's all the love you want to give but cannot," reads a Jamie Anderson quote she shared via Instagram on August 20. "All that unspent love gathers up in the corner of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest." In the caption, Lattanzi included a red heart.
Friends and followers used the comments section to reflect on the graphic's message. "Grief is never ending. We hold them in our hearts always... Years go by and the tears will just flow. It means we loved them SO," one offered. Another agreed that grief never goes away, but it does transform. "One day our hearts open and the love flows again. The connection never ever dies, it really doesn't," the user said. Others preferred to send strength and support. "This is perfect! Thinking of you and your grieving process, sweet girl," Entertainment Tonight's Leeza Gibbons wrote.
Lattanzi has been honoring Olivia Newton-John's memory ever since her mother's death. But even before, Lattanzi often used the platform to express her love. "Always and forever mama. I got you. I see you. I will walk with you to the ends of the earth no questions asked," she captioned a June post featuring the two.