Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Quote About Grief

Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 after living with breast cancer for three decades, her family announced on her Instagram. The "Grease" star and musician left behind a legacy that includes not only a fruitful career for which she'll always be remembers, but also years of activism in search of new ways to treat and support cancer patients. She also left behind a loving husband, John Easterling, to whom Newton-John dedicated her last Instagram post, and her only child, Chloe Lattanzi.

Newton-John welcomed Chloe in 1986, a year after marrying Matt Lattanzi, her co-star in the 1980 musical fantasy "Xanadu," People reported. Newton-John and Matt divorced in 1995, but they remained close for Chloe's sake. "We made a pact that she was the most important thing in our lives and that we would never fight over her," Newton-John told the Daily Mail. Her dedication to her daughter paid off, as Newton-John and Chloe shared a tight bond that never wavered.

In 2021, mother and daughter even partnered up to record a song together, "Window In the Wall," The Hollywood Reported noted. Newton-John and Chloe were also business partners, running a cannabis farm in Oregon in their quest to research plant medicine. "We even sing to our plants," Chloe told THR. Now, Chloe is giving insight into what the grieving process has been like for her. And you should get your Kleenexes ready.