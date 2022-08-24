Is Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Dating Anyone After Leaving Kody?

It's been a tough few years for Christine Brown and her former "husband" Kody Brown, but she finally seems to be in a good place. Fans of the couple's hit TLC show, "Sister Wives," have watched all aspects of Christine and Kody's relationship play out on screen, and it's no secret that they have gone through many ups and downs along the way. In 2021, Christine shared some surprising news with fans on social media, revealing she was leaving Kody. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote on Instagram. The reality star also pointed out that she and Kody would "continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Once Christine shared the news on her Instagram page, Kody also penned a statement of his own. "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together, and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he told his followers on Instagram. Like Christine, he also pointed out that the couple would still come together for their children. As the two are polygamists, they never legally married, but instead enjoyed a "spiritual marriage." In Touch Weekly shares that the couple had six children together during their relationship.

So, is Christine ready to get her feet wet and dabble in the dating pool?