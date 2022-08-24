Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall Makes Her Feelings About Will Smith's Apology Crystal Clear

There's no doubt that Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has been one of the year's biggest headlines, and it's safe to say that people will talk about it for years to come. Smith initially apologized on social media but received a ton of negative press and backlash from the public. The Academy imposed a 10-year ban that prevents Smith from attending the Oscars but still allows him to be nominated and win an award.

After a long period of silence, Smith re-emerged in July to apologize to Rock. The Oscar winner shared a 5-minute YouTube video in which he explained his actions and expressed remorse. "Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," the actor said. "There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

As of this writing, over 3.6 million people have viewed the apology video, and everyone seems to have an opinion on it, including Regina Hall, who hosted the Oscars that evening and had a front row seat to the drama.