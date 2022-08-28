Insider Slams Barbie Ferreira's On-Set Attitude Amid Her Euphoria Exit

Barbie Ferreira is an American actor best known for playing Kat Hernandez in HBO's widely acclaimed series "Euphoria," a role which she has held since its premiere in 2019. However, things have taken a turn on the show, as on August 24, Ferreira announced that she would not be returning for the show's third season, much to many fans' sadness. She wrote in an Instagram Story, "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

Some speculated that this may have been due to on-set tensions between her and creator and showrunner Sam Levinson; in fact, the Daily Beast reported in February that Ferreira had stormed off the set at least twice.

Now, an insider close to the situation has confirmed the reasons for Ferreira's departure, slamming her and other cast members for their on-set attitudes, while also adding some context to the rumors behind her abrupt exit.