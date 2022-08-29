Lynne Spears Draws Firm Boundary In Fractured Relationship With Britney

Lynne Spears has something to say about her daughter's since-deleted audio clip. On August 28, Britney Spears shared a 22-minute audio message on YouTube, which spilled more details about her years-long conservatorship. While the clip has since been made private, it was also cross-posted to her Twitter account, proving its legitimacy. In the video, Britney revealed that she'd been offered sit-down interviews by the likes of Oprah Winfrey to tell her story, but she declined them all because, to her, what happened deserves something "beyond a sit-down, proper interview," per Variety.

The "Toxic" singer went on to claim that her conservatorship was "premeditated" and her parents banded together to set it up. "A woman introduced the idea to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen," she divulged. Britney said that it was all a "setup" and "pure abuse" because, at the time, she had no traces of alcohol or drugs in her system. "They made me feel like nothing," she added. "How did they get away with it? And what the f*** did I do to deserve it?"

Much of what Britney revealed in the message was reminiscent of what she told the court during her conservatorship trial. And now, shortly after the clip was posted and subsequently deleted, Britney's mom has offered a response, asking the star to talk in private.