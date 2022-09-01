The Daytime Co-Host Who Prepared Sherri Shepherd For Her Solo Talk Show Debut
Sherri Shepherd has had quite the eventful year. While guest-hosting "The Wendy Williams Show" amid Wendy Williams' various health battles, Shepherd impressed producers so much that she managed to land her own talk show. The multi-hyphenate entertainer happily shared the news in February. "OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show 'Sherri' in the fall," Shepherd said in a statement, per Salon. "I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love ... pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I ... look forward to this new journey."
After releasing a sneak peak of "Sherri" in May, the former host of "The View" has mostly kept her head down to prepare for her debut. But now, ahead of the show's September 12 premiered date, Shepherd has been on a promotional press tour to help spur fan interest. During one her stops, Shepherd shared the past advice given to her by a fellow daytime talk show host that's still helping her today.
Whoop Goldberg told Sherri Shepherd to 'pay it forward'
It make have taken Sherri Shepherd stepping into Wendy Williams' shoes for TV producers to recognize her star power. But the "Beauty Shop" star actually cut her teeth within the daytime stratosphere when she co-hosted "The View" from 2007 to 2014. Despite Shepherd's departure from "The View," she still holds a particularly high opinion of her former co-host, Whoppi Goldberg, whom she once called her idol.
During an interview with Hollywood Life, Shepherd shared that Goldberg taught her one of her greatest lessons, which was to "pay it forward." According to Shepherd, she didn't have many nice clothes when she started on "The View," thus prompting Goldberg to take her shopping at Anne Fisher. And once realizing she couldn't pay for the clothes, Shepherd decided that she might wear the clothes then return them, only to be surprised once she got to the counter. "The sales clerk, when I gave them the card, said 'Ms. Goldberg paid for these clothes.' I broke down crying and Whoopi hugged me, and Whoopi said, 'Pay it forward.'"
Goldberg isn't the only former co-host Shepherd is taking advice from. During a sneak peek from an upcoming episode, the Daytime Emmy Winner also shared Joy Beyhar's words of wisdom, saying, "The moment you open up your mouth — half the world is going to hate you." Given the reputation "The View" has for igniting passionate conversation, Behar's advice probably stems from personal experience.