The Daytime Co-Host Who Prepared Sherri Shepherd For Her Solo Talk Show Debut

It make have taken Sherri Shepherd stepping into Wendy Williams' shoes for TV producers to recognize her star power. But the "Beauty Shop" star actually cut her teeth within the daytime stratosphere when she co-hosted "The View" from 2007 to 2014. Despite Shepherd's departure from "The View," she still holds a particularly high opinion of her former co-host, Whoppi Goldberg, whom she once called her idol.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, Shepherd shared that Goldberg taught her one of her greatest lessons, which was to "pay it forward." According to Shepherd, she didn't have many nice clothes when she started on "The View," thus prompting Goldberg to take her shopping at Anne Fisher. And once realizing she couldn't pay for the clothes, Shepherd decided that she might wear the clothes then return them, only to be surprised once she got to the counter. "The sales clerk, when I gave them the card, said 'Ms. Goldberg paid for these clothes.' I broke down crying and Whoopi hugged me, and Whoopi said, 'Pay it forward.'"

Goldberg isn't the only former co-host Shepherd is taking advice from. During a sneak peek from an upcoming episode, the Daytime Emmy Winner also shared Joy Beyhar's words of wisdom, saying, "The moment you open up your mouth — half the world is going to hate you." Given the reputation "The View" has for igniting passionate conversation, Behar's advice probably stems from personal experience.