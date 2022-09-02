Britney Spears Gives Clear Message To Estranged Sons Amid Devastating Family Feud

Britney Spears has shared a heartbreaking message for her two sons as their family drama continues to hit the headlines. Spears' relationship with her boys, Jayden James and Sean Preston, has been pretty strained recently (Spears children did not attend her June wedding with Sam Asghari), with the star going head-to-head with their dad, her former husband, Kevin Federline.

Things really seemed to boil over for the former couple when Federline used Instagram in August to leak private footage of Spears interacting with her boys, which the children had filmed years earlier. That came as the former backup dancer started speaking publicly about the mother of his children and her now-ended conservatorship, getting very candid in an "ITV News" interview. In it, he claimed their boys didn't like how much skin Spears likes to show on her Instagram account and had chosen not to spend regular time with her, revealing they hadn't seen her in months. Spears then hit back via Instagram Stories, writing (via HuffPost), "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone." She then claimed she'd had a rocky relationship with her kids long before she started posting risqué snaps online, adding, "I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL..."

Now, Spears is speaking out again about her family drama with a message for her children.