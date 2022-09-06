Nicki Swift Asks: Who Do You Wish Would Return To Acting The Most? - Exclusive Survey

From Robert Downey Jr. to Brendan Fraser, everyone loves a Hollywood comeback. Every so often, a once-celebrated actor rises from the ashes of career setbacks and personal struggles to be met with a surprising renaissance. Whether or not they've officially retired, there's just something about seeing someone thrive again after tough times. After a Venice Film Festival screening of his new film "The Whale" received a standing ovation, Fraser's tearful reaction led to a massive outpouring of support. At that same event, the former "Mummy" actor said, "Thank you for the warm reception. I'm looking forward to how this film makes a deep impression on everyone as much as it has on me." via the New York Times.

Fraser is far from the only performer making a comeback this year. After announcing her hiatus from acting in 2014, Cameron Diaz is set to make her big return in the aptly-named Netflix film "Back in Action." As for the music world, Britney Spears has released "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John, her first new song since the termination of her longtime conservatorship. However, whether due to retirement, a hiatus, or other commitments, there are still plenty more beloved actors who have yet to resume their craft. That's why Nicki Swift has conducted a survey of 595 people, asking which actor fans most want to see a return to the industry.