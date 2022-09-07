John Legend Reveals The Real Reason He Fell Out With Kanye West

John Legend is spilling the tea on why he and Kanye "Ye" West are no longer pals. The father of two opened up about his relationship with the rapper in a September interview with The New Yorker. The publication asked Legend to clarify his statements about why he and Ye had a falling out after it was widely reported that they strained their friendship because of their political differences. "Yeah, what it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported Trump, which was a mischaracterization of what I said," he explained to the outlet. "That was kind of the Rupert Murdoch version of the story — it was all over the New York Post and Fox News."

Legend continued, explaining that the tabloids and media outlets got things twisted. The singer said Ye got upset with Legend when Legend didn't support him during his political run. So, it seems as though it had nothing to do with Trump. "I don't know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn't support him and I supported Joe Biden," the "Ordinary People" singer added. "It's up to him whether he can get past that." As of this writing, Ye has not responded to Legend's olive branch.

As fans know, Legend supported President Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign run and even helped welcome him into office. According to Pitchfork, he sang "Feeling Good" at President Biden's inauguration and performed at the DNC's virtual convention the prior year.