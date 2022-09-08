Zac Efron Reveals The Devastating Reason Behind His Struggle With Depression

Zac Efron's career in movies and television spans more than a decade, but there's no denying that his role in "High School Musical" put him on the map. As most of us are well aware, Efron played the role of Troy Bolton, a high school basketball star who could also sing and dance. And who could forget his on-screen and off-screen romance with co-star Vanessa Hudgens? At the time, the two seemed like a match made in Disney heaven.

But since his role in the Disney hit, Efron has enjoyed a great career with plenty of big-name films, like "17 Again" and "Baywatch." The former teen heartthrob has talked about his role as a lifeguard in "Baywatch" on several occasions, sharing all of the hard work it took for him to achieve his body for the film. Efron's trainer, Patrick Murphy, told Men's Journal that he put the cast through an intense training program that included high-intensity workouts and a strict diet.

In an interview with "Hot Ones" in 2020, Efron confessed that his diet for the movie caused him to "nearly [lose his] mind." The star added, "I don't ever want to be in that good of shape again." Now, Efron is opening up even more about the intense "Baywatch" routine and why it took a toll on his mental health.