The Tragic Death Of Comedian David A. Arnold
David A. Arnold has died. The comedian was 54 years old and made quite the splash in Hollywood with an impressive résumé, serving as a producer on shows like "Fuller House," Nickelodeon's "That Girl Lay Lay," and "Side Hustle," while also landing himself acting roles on the likes of "Entourage" and "Meet The Browns." He also performed in his own Netflix comedy special, titled, "It Ain't For The Weak & Fat Ballerina."
Arnold's family confirmed his sad death in a statement, saying, per TMZ, "It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold." They confirmed he died at home due to what was determined to be natural causes, adding, "Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss."
The star had several tour dates planned for the weeks and months after his death, with Arnold sharing a list of upcoming dates — which stretched into December — on his Instagram account five weeks before his passing. His final post to his 261,000 followers was shared on September 7 and was a video from one of his stand-up gigs, while he had uploaded several Instagram Stories in the hours before his passing promoting his Netflix special.
David A. Arnold tributes took over social media
Plenty of tributes to the late David A. Arnold flooded in from across social media, with many taking to the comments section of his last Instagram upload to share their heartbreak. "[I'm]. Shattered. Love you my guy. Keep 'em laughing!" commented Nate Jackson, while "Fuller House" star Candice Cameron Bure wrote, "I'm so so so sad [love heart emoji] All my love to Julie and the girls." Arnold's death came around nine months after the "Fuller House" family was rocked by another tragic death, that time the passing of star Bog Saget.
Ava Duverney also paid tribute to Arnold in the comments section, writing, "Truly can't believe it. My mind can't even grasp it. The thought keeps slipping away. Too soon. But, a dozen more decades wouldn't have been enough. What a light you are. So luminous that it will keep shining here even as you journey on." Arsenio Hall, Mike Colter, Preacher Lawson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Loni Love, and Bobby Lee were amongst the many others sharing tributes across social media.
Arnold leaves behind his wife, Julie Harkness Arnold, and his two daughters, Anna Grace and Ashlyn Elizabeth. The Arnolds celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on July 12, with the actor sharing adorable photos on Instagram alongside the caption, "We been doing this a looong time. I love you." Our thoughts are with the Arnold family at such a difficult time.