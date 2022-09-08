The Tragic Death Of Comedian David A. Arnold

David A. Arnold has died. The comedian was 54 years old and made quite the splash in Hollywood with an impressive résumé, serving as a producer on shows like "Fuller House," Nickelodeon's "That Girl Lay Lay," and "Side Hustle," while also landing himself acting roles on the likes of "Entourage" and "Meet The Browns." He also performed in his own Netflix comedy special, titled, "It Ain't For The Weak & Fat Ballerina."

Arnold's family confirmed his sad death in a statement, saying, per TMZ, "It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold." They confirmed he died at home due to what was determined to be natural causes, adding, "Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss."

The star had several tour dates planned for the weeks and months after his death, with Arnold sharing a list of upcoming dates — which stretched into December — on his Instagram account five weeks before his passing. His final post to his 261,000 followers was shared on September 7 and was a video from one of his stand-up gigs, while he had uploaded several Instagram Stories in the hours before his passing promoting his Netflix special.