The Truth About Seth Rogen's Feud With Justin Bieber

It seems like just the other day that Justin Bieber was on the receiving end of Seth Rogen's wrath, but what ever came of this feud?

As a refresher, 2014 was a tricky time for the Biebs. In January, he egged a neighbor's house. According to BBC News, that stunt earned him two years' probation, required community service and a hefty fine. Not even two weeks later, he found himself in trouble with the law, once again. This time, Bieber was arrested for drag racing in Miami, as well as a DUI. Suffice it to say, many were unimpressed by his actions ... and Seth Rogen was one of them. The comedian's first shot fired came in the form of a tweet. "All jokes aside, Justin Bieber is a piece of s***," he wrote. However, he didn't stop there. In a March episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Rogen reiterated his distaste for the singer. "He seems like he's obnoxious and ungrateful, insincere, and he puts people's lives at danger," he said, via MTV.

With the funnyman subsequently going on to share similar sentiments on a range of other talk shows, it soon became abundantly clear that Rogen had it in for the pop sensation — but was there more to this feud than many of us realized? And, where do these two stand today?