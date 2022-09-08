The Queen's Death Is Set To Have A Major Effect On The Production Of The Crown

The Royal Family and the rest of the world are mourning the death of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For fans of the hit Netflix series, "The Crown," it has been revealed the death of the revered monarch will likely also impact the production of Season 6.

According to Deadline, showrunner Peter Morgan revealed in an emailed statement that filming of Season 6 of "The Crown" will halt for a period of time out of respect. "'The Crown' is a love letter to [Queen Elizabeth] and I've nothing to add, for now, just silence and respect," he shared. A director of the show, Stephen Daldry, also shared with the outlet in 2016 that there was a plan in place for the show if and when the queen died, including a halt on production. "It would be right and proper to show respect to the queen. She's a global figure and it's what we should do," he revealed.

For the past four seasons, "The Crown" centered around not only Queen Elizabeth's life and reign but also gave viewers more of a deeper look at the Royal Family and Britain's royal institution. Season 4, the most recent season, shed light on the heir apparent, King Charles III, and the first years of his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales. Season 5 of the show was reportedly set to be released in November 2022. However, with this sad news of the queen's death, it is unclear if that release will be pushed back as well.