Meghan Markle's Father Gives Heartfelt Take On The Loss Of The Queen

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II's 70 year reign came to a tragic end as she passed away. First ascending to the throne at age 26, the queen became the longest-serving monarch in British history, per PBS. Following her death, her oldest son became King Charles III. Present at the time of her death were the king, Queen Consort Camilla, and Princess Anne, according to CBS. Prince Harry also flew out to Scotland, but he arrived after her death was made public.

Though Meghan Markle did not go to Scotland with her husband, their shared website, Archewell, paid tribute by blacking out the background with text reading: "in loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022." Additionally the Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, Thomas, spoke with DailyMail.com, calling the queen's death "a loss to the world." Though he never met the monarch, he stated that her passing "feels like we've all lost a member of our family."

He also offered his condolences to those closest to her, stating: "My heart goes out to the royal family and to the British people for their loss of the most-loved and admired Queen Elizabeth." The estranged father praised "her service, grace and devotion" as "the end of an era" which "will always be cherished in our memories."