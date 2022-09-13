Princess Diana's Fans Are Absolutely Infuriated With King Charles

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, her successor, Charles, was proclaimed king. From here on, he will be recognized as King Charles III, and in his first speech as Britain's monarch, he vowed to "uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation" with "unswerving devotion" as his mother did, per The Guardian. He pledged to serve the United Kingdom and its territories "with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life.

King Charles went on to name William the Prince of Wales, passing on to him the Scottish titles "which have meant so much to me." With Catherine becoming Princess of Wales, Charles expects them to "continue to inspire and lead our national conversations." He also made sure to "express my love" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the two "continue to build their lives overseas."

All these things are pretty standard, but there's a part of the king's speech that irked fans everywhere, and it involves Camilla Parker Bowles. Elsewhere in his address, Charles said he counts on the "loving help of my darling wife, Camilla" to continue his charity work, making sure to highlight that she is now "my Queen Consort." This struck a chord with fans who firmly believe that she's not worthy of such a title.