Meghan Markle Faces Heat For Her Facial Expression At The Queen's Procession

Predictably, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's appearance at Queen Elizabeth II's procession has (once again) people up in arms.

The duchess is under fire for reportedly smirking as the Queen's coffin is moved to Westminster Hall. One tweet said, "The Witch had to have a smirk. She couldn't have [a] day that is not about her," accompanied by angry emojis and a photo of Markle standing behind Catherine, Princess of Wales. Another Twitter user wrote wrote, "It was, alas, too much to expect that respect be shown. This is the pictorial definition of a smirk."

However, others seem to think differently and are coming to Markle's defense. One quote tweet response read, "This attack on Markle is just unhinged and rather ugly. It also shows a distinct lack of respect for the solemnity of the mourning period." In the replies, some people remarked that Markle's expression didn't look like a smirk at all, adding, "That clearly isn't a smirk — it's a close approximation to a thoughtful look."

Either way, this isn't the first time her body language has been dissected. While some have pointed out the obvious, like Markle's discomfort around other royals, others, such as The Body Language Guy, have previously characterized her expressions as "angry," "creepy," and even "disturbing." Overall, if the worst thing Markle can be accused of this week is maybe making a face, her visit is going better than expected.