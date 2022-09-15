Olivia-Newton John's Publicist Is Speaking Up About 2022 Emmys Snub
The 2022 Emmys weren't exactly a hit. Entertainment Weekly dubbed it an outright "dreadful show" and it seemed folks at home agreed with that assessment: Compared to last year's ratings, the telecast's home audience dropped by a whopping 25%, per Variety. Among the night's biggest misses, which were plentiful, were Seth Meyers wearing way too much bronzer, Jason Sudeikis' win, which left fans feeling conflicted, and Jimmy Kimmel's outlandish behavior. In fact, the late night host may actually have had the most cringe-worthy moment of the evening when he decided not to respectfully leave the stage during "Abbot Elementary" star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech, but rather, chose to lie down on the ground near the microphone as if he had "passed out," forcing her to awkwardly stand over him while delivering her thanks.
Another moment of major contention involved the late, great Olivia Newton-John. As you'll recall, the star died this past August 8 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news in a statement that read, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends." But Newton-John was more than just a talented actor and singer; she was also an inspiration to many and so, it's no wonder fans were left furious over the 2022 Emmys' treatment of the star. Or, rather, their mistreatment of her. Now, another prominent voice is joining in the public backlash.
What Olivia-Newton John's publicist really thinks about that Emmys snub
One of the (few) good moments of the 2022 Emmys happened when the show paid tribute to the stars Hollywood lost over the past year. The show's "In Memoriam" segment included tributes to greats like Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried, Jean-Marc Vallée, Louie Anderson, Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta, and Sidney Poitier, among many others, per Deadline. During this remembrance, John Legend played "Pieces" on the piano, making for a truly touching moment. However, there was one big name the Emmys forgot to salute: Olivia Newton-John. As the outlet notes, Newton-John's name appears on the Emmys "In Memoriam" website. However, that simply isn't enough, according to the "Grease" star's publicist.
Speaking with TMZ, Michael Caprio, who worked with Newton-John for more than two decades, was open about his feelings, saying, "I'm very disappointed." According to Caprio, while she may have been known for her films and records, her extensive body of work included enough television work to be worthy of inclusion in the telecast. Indeed, throughout her career, Newton-John appeared in many a TV movie (think "A Christmas Romance" and "A Mom For Christmas") and had a slew of guest roles on hit shows like "Glee" and "American Idol."
And fans agreed, as many took to Twitter to air their frustration at the snub. "I've never been so mad," went one tweet, while another asked, "Where was Olivia Newton-John???" There was also outright anger, with one user slamming, "OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN NOT BEING INCLUDED??? EXPLAIN YOURSELVES."