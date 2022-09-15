Olivia-Newton John's Publicist Is Speaking Up About 2022 Emmys Snub

The 2022 Emmys weren't exactly a hit. Entertainment Weekly dubbed it an outright "dreadful show" and it seemed folks at home agreed with that assessment: Compared to last year's ratings, the telecast's home audience dropped by a whopping 25%, per Variety. Among the night's biggest misses, which were plentiful, were Seth Meyers wearing way too much bronzer, Jason Sudeikis' win, which left fans feeling conflicted, and Jimmy Kimmel's outlandish behavior. In fact, the late night host may actually have had the most cringe-worthy moment of the evening when he decided not to respectfully leave the stage during "Abbot Elementary" star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech, but rather, chose to lie down on the ground near the microphone as if he had "passed out," forcing her to awkwardly stand over him while delivering her thanks.

Another moment of major contention involved the late, great Olivia Newton-John. As you'll recall, the star died this past August 8 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news in a statement that read, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends." But Newton-John was more than just a talented actor and singer; she was also an inspiration to many and so, it's no wonder fans were left furious over the 2022 Emmys' treatment of the star. Or, rather, their mistreatment of her. Now, another prominent voice is joining in the public backlash.