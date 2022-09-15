Erika Jayne Isn't Taking Jennifer Lawrence's Digs At Her Lying Down

Some people call her cold, but that's not ice: it's diamonds. Over the past few seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne has evolved from fashion-forward comic relief to full-on supervillain. Her ex-husband Tom Girardi's legal and financial issues, some of which are hers by extension, have become the main storyline on "RHOBH" much to her dismay.

During the cast's recent trip to Aspen, questioning from co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff about Jayne's lawsuits led to her biggest tantrum yet — and that's saying a lot. The boiling point came when the pair asked if Jayne had plans to hand over her ill-gotten diamond earrings to the court, causing her to yell about the difference between the court of law and "court of public opinion." She continued to blow off steam for several minutes, calling them "b*tches" and "dumb f**ks" until good friend Lisa Rinna finally escorted her out of the scene.

Esteemed "Real Housewives" viewer Jennifer Lawrence must have caught wind of the explosive moment, because she had plenty to say about Jayne in a new interview with Variety. After calling "RHOBH" Season 12 "boring," Lawrence added, "I think that Erika is evil. I would go so far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP." Her "Causeway" co-star Brian Tyree Henry also admitted to watching the show, but didn't add onto her comments out of fear of them, well, catching fire. That was a great call, because now Jayne is coming straight for Lawrence.