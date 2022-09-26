The Harsh Way Camilla Reportedly Responded To Harry's Plans For Reconciliation

The royal family has undergone more than a few shakeups in recent years. Perhaps the biggest of all was the 2020 announcement that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family to move to Meghan's native California — a phenomenon widely known as "Megxit" or "Sussexit." Behind closed doors this caused quite an uproar among several members of the royal family, most notably King Charles III — then the Prince of Wales — and his eldest son, Harry's brother, William, Prince of Wales, then the Duke of Cambridge.

Although Charles III did give a friendly shoutout to his younger son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in his first public address as king on September 9, in which he said, "I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." However, that does not spell the end of the royal family feud. Indeed, Harry's relationship with his older brother is still strained, as it is with his father and stepmother.

Even though Camilla, the new queen consort, has more or less stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, it turns out that she is, in fact, none too pleased about Harry's recent decisions. And according to a new report, Camilla even had a particularly harsh reaction upon her stepson's best intentions to reach out and reconcile. And with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it's possible there may never be a true reconciliation.