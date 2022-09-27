Amy Schumer Can't Help But Joke About Adam Levine's Texting Scandal

There's no doubt that texting scandals in Hollywood are headline-makers. Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has found himself in the middle of quite a pickle after model Sumner Stroh accused the singer of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo on September 19 in a viral TikTok video. In the short clip, Stroh explained that she had an affair with a man married to a Victoria's Secret model before revealing the man's name — Adam Levine. "At the time, I was young; I was naïve and, quite frankly, I feel exploited," she said in the video, adding that she also felt "manipulated."

Stroh also shared a few DM's that she received from Levine, including one where he asked if he could potentially name his third child "Sumner" after the model — if it is a boy. Shortly after Stroh came forward, Levine issued a statement. "A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine wrote on his Instagram stories. He also denied any sort of affair with the model.

Since Stroh came forward, several other women have followed suit, including Levine's former yoga instructor, and accused the singer of sending them NSFW DM's over Instagram. Levine has become the center of many jokes on social media, with many fans editing the photo in one of the singer's exchanges and celebs like Amy Schumer are also having a field day.