Amy Schumer Can't Help But Joke About Adam Levine's Texting Scandal
There's no doubt that texting scandals in Hollywood are headline-makers. Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has found himself in the middle of quite a pickle after model Sumner Stroh accused the singer of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo on September 19 in a viral TikTok video. In the short clip, Stroh explained that she had an affair with a man married to a Victoria's Secret model before revealing the man's name — Adam Levine. "At the time, I was young; I was naïve and, quite frankly, I feel exploited," she said in the video, adding that she also felt "manipulated."
Stroh also shared a few DM's that she received from Levine, including one where he asked if he could potentially name his third child "Sumner" after the model — if it is a boy. Shortly after Stroh came forward, Levine issued a statement. "A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine wrote on his Instagram stories. He also denied any sort of affair with the model.
Since Stroh came forward, several other women have followed suit, including Levine's former yoga instructor, and accused the singer of sending them NSFW DM's over Instagram. Levine has become the center of many jokes on social media, with many fans editing the photo in one of the singer's exchanges and celebs like Amy Schumer are also having a field day.
Amy Schumer joins in on the fun, roasts Adam Levine in new interview
Everyone's got jokes about Adam Levine's texting scandal, and Amy Schumer is one of them. Sometimes, scandals in Hollywood are served on a silver platter to comedians, and that seems to be the case with Levine's viral text and DM threads. Schumer couldn't help but join in on poking fun at the Maroon 5 singer. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kimmel asked the comedian what she's been up to, Schumer wasted no time mentioning Hollywood's hottest scandal. "I've mostly been just kicking it with Adam Levine. That's me," Schumer told the late night host. Kimmel intervened, asking Schumer if her husband Chris Fischer was okay with her and Levine. "Oh, my God, he totally respects my choices," she told Kimmel before cracking a few more jokes about her and Fischer's sex life.
This is not the first time that Schumer has called out Levine. According to NME, the comedian took to Instagram in 2018 after Maroon 5 agreed to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show amid the Colin Kaepernick drama. "I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri did," she wrote. Schumer also shared that she refused to participate in any Super Bowl commercial during the year's broadcast. "I know it must sound like a privilege a** sacrifice but it's all I got," she wrote.