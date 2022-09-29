Why Kevin Hart Is Over Hearing About Will Smith And Chris Rock's Feud

There's no doubt that the drama between Will Smith and Chirs Rock sent shockwaves through Hollywood after Smith stormed on stage to punch Rock after he made a joke about his wife at the 2022 Academy Awards. The "Men in Black" actor has suffered a some fallout because of his actions, including the Academy serving him with a 10-year ban from attending the show. Smith initially apologized to Rock on Instagram before sharing another apology video on his YouTube page in July.

In a nearly six-minute video, Smith expressed remorse for what went down with Rock that evening, telling his audience that he has "been doing a lot of thinking and personal work" over the past few months. "Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," he said in the video, noting that when he reached out, Rock was still not ready to sit down and talk to him. According to People, the comedian appeared to address the apology video at one of his shows, calling it a "hostage video."

Several celebrities have weighed in on the viral moment between the two men, including late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. According to Yahoo! News, he spoke with Howard Stern about #slapgate and revealed what he would have done if he were hosting the event. "I would have went right out on stage because somebody needed to go out there at that time," he said. Now, Kevin Hart is giving his two cents.