Why Kevin Hart Is Over Hearing About Will Smith And Chris Rock's Feud
There's no doubt that the drama between Will Smith and Chirs Rock sent shockwaves through Hollywood after Smith stormed on stage to punch Rock after he made a joke about his wife at the 2022 Academy Awards. The "Men in Black" actor has suffered a some fallout because of his actions, including the Academy serving him with a 10-year ban from attending the show. Smith initially apologized to Rock on Instagram before sharing another apology video on his YouTube page in July.
In a nearly six-minute video, Smith expressed remorse for what went down with Rock that evening, telling his audience that he has "been doing a lot of thinking and personal work" over the past few months. "Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," he said in the video, noting that when he reached out, Rock was still not ready to sit down and talk to him. According to People, the comedian appeared to address the apology video at one of his shows, calling it a "hostage video."
Several celebrities have weighed in on the viral moment between the two men, including late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. According to Yahoo! News, he spoke with Howard Stern about #slapgate and revealed what he would have done if he were hosting the event. "I would have went right out on stage because somebody needed to go out there at that time," he said. Now, Kevin Hart is giving his two cents.
Kevin Hart wants Will Smith and Chris Rock to work things out
A lot of people are over the drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock, and comedian Kevin Hart is one of them. During an appearance on "The Drink Champs" podcast, Hart explained why he's so sick of hearing about the incident that went down between Smith and Rock. "People make mistakes, and from mistakes, they should be allowed time to f**kin' recover," he said on the podcast. "And that this is no longer the world's problem — it's Will and Chris' problem. Let them deal with that. The world should step out of it and let them recover."
Hart elaborated a little further on the matter, and at the end of the day, it just seems as though he wants some sort of normalcy for Smith and Rock as they get on with their everyday lives. "Let two men be men and figure that out if they choose to. If they do, they do. If they don't, they don't," he shared. Hart also praised Smith for helping pave the way for actors of color; for that, he has respect for him.
This is not the first time that Hart has addressed the incident. In July, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight and shared how Smith was doing. "Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after," he said, adding that the actor made a "mistake," but he's only "human" at the end of the day.