Britney Spears Is Far From Forgiving Her Mother's Public Apology

Britney Spears' notorious feud with her family is showing no signs of slowing down. As celeb watchers will already know, Britney hasn't seen eye to eye with her kin for a while now and has repeatedly taken aim at her mom, Lynne Spears, dad, Jamie Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram while suggesting they all played a detrimental role in her extremely controversial conservatorship.

Amid the very public callouts, Lynne attempted to offer an olive branch to her eldest daughter via a comment on Instagram, which appears to have been removed. After Britney claimed in a post on the social media site on October 3 that she'd like an apology in an attempt to get some closure on what happened to her, Lynne commented, per Page Six, "I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years. I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!" Lynne also claimed Britney had blocked her and asked her to undo the move, while also pleading with the "Gimme More" hitmaker to have an in person meeting with her.

But it looks like Britney figuratively snapped and stomped on that olive branch attempt in a very public fashion.