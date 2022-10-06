Britney Spears Is Far From Forgiving Her Mother's Public Apology
Britney Spears' notorious feud with her family is showing no signs of slowing down. As celeb watchers will already know, Britney hasn't seen eye to eye with her kin for a while now and has repeatedly taken aim at her mom, Lynne Spears, dad, Jamie Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram while suggesting they all played a detrimental role in her extremely controversial conservatorship.
Amid the very public callouts, Lynne attempted to offer an olive branch to her eldest daughter via a comment on Instagram, which appears to have been removed. After Britney claimed in a post on the social media site on October 3 that she'd like an apology in an attempt to get some closure on what happened to her, Lynne commented, per Page Six, "I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years. I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!" Lynne also claimed Britney had blocked her and asked her to undo the move, while also pleading with the "Gimme More" hitmaker to have an in person meeting with her.
But it looks like Britney figuratively snapped and stomped on that olive branch attempt in a very public fashion.
Britney Spears told her mom to 'go f**k' herself
Britney Spears responded to Lynne Spears' apology on Instagram and, let's just say, it's pretty clear it's not accepted. Continuing her tendency to get extremity candid on the social media site, Britney shared a quote on October 5 that read, "One of the keys to happiness is having a bad memory." In the expletive-laced caption, she came down hard on her mom, claiming in part that she was sent to the doctor on a weekly basis for 13 years. "As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience... were either stoned or drunk of their asses," she claimed. Britney then accused Jamie of allegedly threatening to send her to a mental health facility if she didn't do what he said, adding, "Not one mother f**king person stood up for me !!! Mom take your apology and go f**k yourself !!!" Ouch.
Though Britney clearly isn't interested in mending things with her mom right now, this isn't the first time Lynne has attempted to reach out to her daughter via social media. Following Britney's wedding with Sam Asghari, Lynne commented on a June Instagram upload showing pictures from her big day, "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding!... I am soooo happy for you! I love you!" Britney didn't appear to publicly respond or invite her mom (or dad, for that matter) to the event.