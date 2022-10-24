LA Animal Rescue Sets The Record Straight On Oliva Wilde's Dog Rehoming Rumors
If there's one thing Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are used to, it's rumors. The couple have been subject to pretty much every rumor out there since they started dating, seemingly after growing close while working together on Wilde's movie, "Don't Worry Darling." You may remember the movie for hitting all the headlines when people thought Styles may have spit on his co-star, Chris Pine, during a press conference in September, before Styles, Wilde, and Pine all denied the allegations. Yeah, that movie.
One of the most notorious bits of speculations surrounding the two has been the insinuation the star left her former husband, Jason Sudeikis, to date the "As It Was" hitmaker. Wilde clapped back at those claims during an interview with Vanity Fair in September, though, claiming, "The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight."
But now, there are more rumors being dispelled after some eyebrow raising claims hit the headlines.
Why Olivia Wilde rehomed her rescue dog
Olivia Wilde has the Los Angeles Dog Rescue in her corner, as the charity spoke out after it was alleged she'd abandoned a dog she'd rescued from a shelter in order to be with Harry Styles, which involves plenty of traveling. The insinuation was made by someone claiming to be a former nanny of the former couple, who spoke to Daily Mail in a since deleted interview.
The non-profit organization came to Wilde's defense on October 22, sharing an update on the dog, named Gordon, on Instagram to explain what really happened after he was adopted. "After giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers," the company wrote, explaining the dog instead went to live with his dog walker because Wilde has children and travels a lot. "Before this decision was made, Olivia called [us] to discuss, and we were involved in the decision... Olivia is a huge animal rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him," they added.
The post came shortly after both Wilde and Jason Sudeikis denied the allegations made by the nanny, who they confirmed had worked for them for a time. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said in a statement obtained by People.