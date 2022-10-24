LA Animal Rescue Sets The Record Straight On Oliva Wilde's Dog Rehoming Rumors

If there's one thing Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are used to, it's rumors. The couple have been subject to pretty much every rumor out there since they started dating, seemingly after growing close while working together on Wilde's movie, "Don't Worry Darling." You may remember the movie for hitting all the headlines when people thought Styles may have spit on his co-star, Chris Pine, during a press conference in September, before Styles, Wilde, and Pine all denied the allegations. Yeah, that movie.

One of the most notorious bits of speculations surrounding the two has been the insinuation the star left her former husband, Jason Sudeikis, to date the "As It Was" hitmaker. Wilde clapped back at those claims during an interview with Vanity Fair in September, though, claiming, "The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight."

But now, there are more rumors being dispelled after some eyebrow raising claims hit the headlines.