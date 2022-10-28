Legal Expert Spells Out Christina Hall's Best Response To Ant Anstead Amid Custody War – Exclusive

Social media has been at the heart of the ongoing, explosive custody battle between Christina Hall and Ant Anstead since its start, and in recent days, it's gotten even worse.

Hall and Anstead divorced in November 2020 and agreed to joint custody of their son, Hudson London. But in April, Hall and Anstead's cordial agreement took a turn for the worse when Anstead filed for emergency full custody, calling Hall unfit and neglectful, based in part on her past experimenting with hallucinogens, and a sunburn Hudson suffered. A lawyer ruled in Hall's favor, so instead of following through with a scheduled hearing for private mediation, per People, Anstead filed an explosive new declaration for full custody in September, accusing Hall of exploiting their son on reality television and social media.

Hall disputed Anstead's claims as "offensive and simply untrue," per Us Weekly, and said Anstead also used Hudson to "'[fish]' for endorsements" online. She accused Anstead of keeping the issue public "solely for the purpose of making these inflammatory statements" about her. On October 2, Hall addressed the situation head-on on Instagram, deciding "to no longer feature Hudson" on any of her platforms. When fans called hypocrisy on Anstead's Instagram posts of Hudson, Anstead fired back, keeping the issue in the public eye, going so far as to share an article insinuating Hall's inclusion of their son on her reality show was detrimental to his mental health. Now, Nicki Swift has an exclusive interview with legal expert Kyung Dickerson on how Hall should best respond.