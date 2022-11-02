Hoda Kotb's New Today Show Comments Prove She's On Good Terms With Savannah Guthrie

Rumors of an ongoing feud between co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie started circulating earlier in October 2022. Per ET, the two had some moments of awkward interactions on the sets of their daytime show. Furthermore, Guthrie missed several shows in the summer, leading to speculations about her possible exit due to the feud.

The rumors started when Guthrie was busy making a salad with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell. Kotb interrupted her co-host, asking if they were finished with the process. Visibly annoyed, Guthrie responded that she was done. "Yeah, that's it. Moving on. We'll just move on, we don't have time for all that," she remarked, per Distractify. A source, according to Suggest, spoke about another possible reason for their said feud, revolving around "Today" personality Jenna Bush Hager. The source noted that Hager was the primary reason behind the duo attacking each other. "Jenna claims to be Guthrie's best friend, but then whenever Savannah's not there, she'll turn around and buddy up to Kotb and the two of them will take shots at Savannah," the source revealed.

Co-managing a show can be hectic for the hosts, but Kotd and Guthrie — time and again — have proved why they are so good at handling the pressure. To the relief of their fans, it turns out that the rumors might not have much substance to them. Kotb opened up about her relationship with Guthrie, which might end all the rumors around their relationship and a potential feud.