Bethenny Frankel Totally Rips Prince Harry's Memoir With New Title Suggestion

On the November 3 episode of Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast, she's "turning a new leaf with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle" — at least according to the podcast description. But that "new leaf" still includes slamming the royals and their professional decisions. The "RHONY" alum started out by saying Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" has "a bad name." Instead, Frankel suggested "Share" or "Overshare." She said the current title "doesn't have a connotation, it's very 'woe is me.' Nobody wants to hear wealthy people, royal family members complain."

Frankel went on to say that Prince Harry and Meghan are "doing a smash-and-grab job ... when they could have played the long game" in regards to their business decisions. She concluded her comments by calling Meghan and Harry "desperate" and too fast in their endeavors. "It's like the f***ing Jiffy Lube of Meghan and Harry.... I'm eating a book, a podcast, I'm eating a tell-all memoir, an Oprah interview. I can't even keep up," Frankel said. "I'm full... I would like Harry and Meghan to be fed to me in courses if I could possibly opt for that menu choice."

Spending so much energy on the royal couple seems excessive, but Frankel did date Markle's ex-husband and seemed to like him. In Frankel's previous apology to Markle after the Oprah Winfrey interview, she said she's a "polarizing, unfiltered" person, which definitely comes out in full force for the royal couple.