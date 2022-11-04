Britney Spears Squashes Decade-Old Beef With Former Zoey 101 Star

On November 3, Britney Spears posted a lengthy text on Twitter in which she publicly addressed Alexa Nikolas and even apologized to her over the beef they once had in the past. "Although I have apologized to you personally just by "instinct" my heart at the time didn't know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE !!!" Spears wrote. "My sister was literally like my daughter growing up ... so I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!!"

Spears, likely referring to an appearance on the Real Pod podcast Nikolas made on October 26, added that she was inspired by Nikolas calling out the abuse industry in Hollywood, as she has experienced it herself. She wrote, "The way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration but I do write you this message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings !!!"

Nikolas, who had evidently already accepted Spears' personal apology, formally thanked her again for her kind words. "Love you so much," she tweeted at the pop star. Continuing with, "Seriously I'm crying. Thank you. SO much. This type of kindness right now is making me melt. You deserve the best in this world. You are my biggest inspiration and honestly always have been."