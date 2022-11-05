Aaron Carter Left A Devastating Message On Instagram Before His Tragic Death

Singer Aaron Carter is dead at 34, according to a report from TMZ. Per the outlet, the "I Want Candy" singer was found unconscious in his Los Angeles-area home and was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement officials responded to Carter's home after receiving notice that a man had drowned in a bathtub — however, foul play was not suspected at that time.

Following his rise to fame in the early 2000's, Carter's career was riddled with turmoil. In 2011, Carter entered rehab, just one year after he appeared on "Dancing With the Stars." A source revealed to E! News that Carter was seeking help for substance abuse, and that he made the decision to enter the treatment center on his own. Unfortunately, Carter's first stint in rehab wasn't his last. The singer checked into a treatment center again in 2017 following a series of welfare checks at his home. Since then, Carter's life has been filled with drama, as he was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with model, Melanie Martin.

Despite this, Carter has continued to provide updates about his life via Instagram. Just days before his untimely death, the former pop star shared a seemingly cryptic post with his 500,000 followers.