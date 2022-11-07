Aaron Carter's Live Stream Comments Days Before His Death Are Chilling Now

Fans are continuing to mourn the tragic death of Aaron Carter. TMZ reported that the child star was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday after his house sitter uncovered his lifeless body. He was 34. Hundreds of his supporters, close family, and friends have since spoken out and shared their condolences for the "I Want Candy" singer. Hilary Duff, who dated Carter for three years from 2000 until 2003, released a statement following the news. "I am deeply sorry that life was so hard and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," she wrote on Instagram. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent."

Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues over the years and unfortunately, his history of addiction put a wedge between him and his family. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick Carter shared. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know." Aaron's twin sister Angel Carter posted a similar message. "My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them," she wrote on Instagram. "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again," she added.

While Aaron's cause of death still remains undetermined, fans are beginning to take a deeper look into his recent social media activity.