Aaron Carter's Live Stream Comments Days Before His Death Are Chilling Now
Fans are continuing to mourn the tragic death of Aaron Carter. TMZ reported that the child star was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday after his house sitter uncovered his lifeless body. He was 34. Hundreds of his supporters, close family, and friends have since spoken out and shared their condolences for the "I Want Candy" singer. Hilary Duff, who dated Carter for three years from 2000 until 2003, released a statement following the news. "I am deeply sorry that life was so hard and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," she wrote on Instagram. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent."
Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues over the years and unfortunately, his history of addiction put a wedge between him and his family. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick Carter shared. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know." Aaron's twin sister Angel Carter posted a similar message. "My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them," she wrote on Instagram. "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again," she added.
While Aaron's cause of death still remains undetermined, fans are beginning to take a deeper look into his recent social media activity.
Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée told him he was going to die just days before he died
Aaron Carter was known for going live across his social media platforms and engaging with his fans in real-time. However, his supporters are taking a second look and noticed some unusual behavior just days before he was found dead in his California home. Carter was on Instagram Live, talking about his tumultuous relationship with on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin. As he was answering questions from his fans, Carter revealed Martin had just texted him "you're going to die." His mood quickly changed as he looked away and responded "wow, that's f***** up."
"He was bullied and egged on badly during his last live stream before he passed," one fan wrote on Twitter. "People don't understand how much words can affect people." Meanwhile, another user called out the people who are making fun of Carter during his last live stream and how she hoped for a better outcome. "Being trolled while talking about trying to get better for his boy and recovery," she tweeted. "Yall need to be better."
TMZ shared another clip from a live session Carter was on back in September after fans alerted the authorities about the singer possibly huffing while on social media. Police spoke with the actor who claimed he had been sleeping.