Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Down The Fate Of Her Marriage To Edwin Arroyave
Teddi Mellencamp is no stranger to sharing many aspects of her life with her loyal fan base. The star comes from a famous family, seeing as her dad is the legendary John Cougar Mellencamp. She also appeared on a few seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where she stepped outside of her famous father's shadow and made a name for herself. Since getting the boot from "RHOBH," Mellencamp landed her podcast, "Two T's in a Pod," where she chats with fellow housewife Tamra Judge.
The reality star also updates her fans on several aspects of her life on social media, including her family. When she isn't sharing details about her kiddos on the platform, she often posts photos with her husband, Edwin Arroyave. In June 2022, Mellencamp shared a shot of herself and Arroyave cozying up. The pair was all smiles as they posed for the camera. "About every 6 months, we remember to take a pic together. Thank you for this incredible family trip of a lifetime my love @tedwinator," she wrote on the update before asking everyone for their favorite travel destinations.
A few months earlier in April 2022, she shared a carousel of images to celebrate Arroyave's birthday along with a heartfelt caption. "Happiest of birthdays to the love of my life @tedwinator," she wrote. "Every year we grow and learn more about each other and our family and I am so excited to see what this year has in store for you and us." But, not everything is always happy.
Teddi Mellencamp shares past marital woes
Teddi Mellencamp got super candid during an episode of her podcast, "Two T's in a Pod," which she hosts with Tamra Judge. While Mellencamp uses the platform to talk about her battle with cancer, she took a slight turn, sharing details of her marriage to Edwin Arroyave instead. She told listeners that they had "gone through something difficult" when she began filming "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but they swept it under the rug to make viewers think their life was "perfect."
"Right before we left for the marriage retreat ... we got into a huge fight ... we were both drunk ... but I couldn't find my room key and just started yelling at me," she revealed. "It was to the point I even called my dad in the middle of our argument," she said, adding that the fight almost caused them to cancel their marriage retreat. But, the marriage retreat did them wonders, and Mellencamp said that on the final day, "Edwin just opened up and answered all my questions." She also revealed her biggest takeaway, which was needing to be "more open when I need something I have to ask for it."
In turn, Mellencamp shared a vulnerable post on Instagram where she detailed some of the lows in her relationship with Arroyave while sending fans a message. "If you are waking up today and you feel alone in your relationship... know you are not," she shared. What a brave thing to share!