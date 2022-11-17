Patrick Dempsey Sets The Record Straight About Rumored Reunion Project With Ellen Pompeo

"Grey's Anatomy" fans have been in a tizzy since learning that Ellen Pompeo would only feature in a handful of episodes going forward, so we're not shocked that rumors have begun swirling that she's teamed up with former co-star Patrick Dempsey. However, is there any truth to those rumors?

As a refresher, Ellen Pompeo has long been open about wanting to scale back her time on the long-running medical drama — or for the show to wrap entirely. In fact, in 2021, she told Insider she had concerns about where the show could go after so many years on-air. "​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' ... And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,'" she told the outlet. More recently, she made a head-turning statement about her future on "Grey's Anatomy" to Entertainment Tonight. "We're going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me," she revealed. Pompeo added that she was simply "exhausted" after her 18-season tenure.

That said, even with Pompeo being incredibly forthcoming about her own decision to move on, in November, Radar reported that sources claimed she and Dempsey had partnered up to do something new together — because "they're both bitter." It just so happens, however, that Dempsey himself has sounded off on the rumors.