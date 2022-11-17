Patrick Dempsey Sets The Record Straight About Rumored Reunion Project With Ellen Pompeo
"Grey's Anatomy" fans have been in a tizzy since learning that Ellen Pompeo would only feature in a handful of episodes going forward, so we're not shocked that rumors have begun swirling that she's teamed up with former co-star Patrick Dempsey. However, is there any truth to those rumors?
As a refresher, Ellen Pompeo has long been open about wanting to scale back her time on the long-running medical drama — or for the show to wrap entirely. In fact, in 2021, she told Insider she had concerns about where the show could go after so many years on-air. "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' ... And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,'" she told the outlet. More recently, she made a head-turning statement about her future on "Grey's Anatomy" to Entertainment Tonight. "We're going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me," she revealed. Pompeo added that she was simply "exhausted" after her 18-season tenure.
That said, even with Pompeo being incredibly forthcoming about her own decision to move on, in November, Radar reported that sources claimed she and Dempsey had partnered up to do something new together — because "they're both bitter." It just so happens, however, that Dempsey himself has sounded off on the rumors.
That would be a 'no'
Bitter? Not so much.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Patrick Dempsey was asked about the latest addition to the "Grey's Anatomy" rumor mill, and he gave a pretty clear response. "I saw that too," he quipped. (Translation: nope.) Sadly for "Grey's Anatomy" fans, Dempsey has no plans to work with his former on-screen love interest as of this writing. "I haven't read anything, I haven't seen anything, and I haven't talked to her about it," Dempsey continued. That said, he made sure to tell the outlet that, when he had worked with Ellen Pompeo in the past, she'd been an incredible co-star. Likening their dynamic to that which he shares with his "Enchanted" co-star Amy Adams, Dempsey praised both women. "I'm very grateful I've had the opportunity to work with both of them." Well, not to add to the rumor mill, but Dempsey has just partnered up with Adams once again for the "Enchanted" sequel, "Disenchanted" ... we can (Mc)dream(y), right?
It's worth noting that, while Dempsey and Pompeo haven't officially discussed anything, the former previously told ExtraTV that he would jump at the chance to work with her again. In fact, he added that he had "a couple ideas of how I'd like to work with her, and what type of material." He also shared that he had yet to bring them up to her. With Pompeo soon to have a more relaxed schedule, here's hoping that conversation can happen, stat!